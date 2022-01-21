The NFL Divisional Round is quickly approaching and bettors in the Empire State can get in on the action with the latest offer from Caesars NY Sportsbook. After offering an insane new user promo at launch, Caesars New York Sportsbook has modified their offer a bit ahead of this weekend’s action.

New users who sign up by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Caesars NY Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR can get a deposit match of up to $1,500. This is a dollar-for-dollar deposit match of up to $1,500 with a minimum deposit requirement of $50.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLCZR WELCOME BONUS $1,500 DEPOSIT MATCH

CLAIM OFFER

Although this new offer is a bit less lucrative than the offer Caesars NY launched with, there is still significant value with this promo. In fact, the $1,500 deposit match represents a larger value than just about every other legal online sportsbook in the Empire State. This dollar-for-dollar deposit match will give users the chance to get started with plenty of funds ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive NFL Divisional Round.

Click here and use Caesars NY Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a deposit match of up to $1,500 when you deposit at least $50.

A New Offer From Caesars NY Sportsbook

Caesars New York announced on Friday afternoon that they would be rolling out a new promo for new users. This change in promo came after the sportsbook received some criticism over the mechanics of their initial offer. This updated promo for new users comes in the form of a deposit match of up to $1,500. Unlike offers found elsewhere that only match a user’s first deposit at a limited percentage, this Caesars NY Sportsbook promo provides a 100% deposit match.

That means if a bettor deposits $300, Caesars NY will match it with $300 in site credit. If a bettor were to deposit the full $1,500 or more, Caesars New York would credit $1,500 in site credit to the user’s account. Keep in mind that there is a minimum deposit requirement of at least $50. If a bettor were to deposit less than $50, they would not receive a deposit match.

NFL Promo and Odds Boosts

The NFL Divisional Round is set to kick off on Saturday and Caesars NY has plenty of promos and odds boosts for all the action.

33% NFL Parlay Boost

Bettors who place an NFL parlay bet of at least three legs with minimum odds of +300 can apply a parlay boost token of 33%. If the bettor’s qualifying parlay wins, the user would receive a profit boost of 33% in site credit.

Odds Boosts

Caesars NY Sportsbook updates their daily odds boosts pretty frequently. Be sure to check that section of the app prior to kickoff. Here are some of the best odds boosts for the Divisional Round:

Jauan Jennings & Allen Lazard Each Over 2.5 Receptions (+200)

Ryan Tannehill Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs (+275)

Deebo Samuel Over 49.5 Rushing Yards & Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (+375)

Joe Mixon Over 149.5 Rush + Receiving Yards (+425)

Joe Burrow Most Passing Yards on Divisional Weekend (+550)

A.J. Brown & Ja’Marr Chase Each Over 99.5 Receiving Yards (+800)

How to Sign Up with Caesars NY Sportsbook

Prospective bettors who sign up for a Caesars New York account can get a deposit match of up to $1,500. This is tremendous value, allowing users to potentially double their first deposit with up to $1,500 in site credit.

Click here and use Caesars NY Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a deposit match of up to $1,500.

and use Caesars NY Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a deposit match of up to $1,500. Complete the signup process by filling in the required information.

Make your first deposit using any of the safe funding methods. Remember that this is the only time Caesars NY will match your first deposit with up to $1,500 in site credit.

Once you’ve completed the registration process and made your first deposit, you should see an account balance that represents a dollar-for-dollar deposit match of up to $1,500.

Get a deposit match of up to $1,500 when you click here and use Caesars NY Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR.