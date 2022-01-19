The New York Rangers (25-10-4) return home for the first time in more than two weeks and will try to stretch their winning streak to three games when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-3) who are in the middle of a six-game road trip (2-1-1 so far) but are 6-1-1 in their last eight games, at Madison Square Garden. It is the third and final meeting between the teams this season. They traded 2-1 victories in Toronto earlier this season with the Rangers’ win coming in overtime.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Maple Leafs betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 19, 2022 matchup.

Rangers-Maple Leafs Preview

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL will square off in a national game (TNT) at America’s most famous arena. The two storied Original Six franchises are in the midst of their best regular seasons in a while.

The Rangers are peaking a season earlier than most experts expected, but their style of play, top-end talent and all-world goaltending seem to be gelling in a way that this team will be a contender for the Stanley Cup this spring/summer.

New York is well-rested, having had three days off following a five-game road trip in which they went 3-2-0. Overall, the Rangers are 6-3-0 since the NHL took a brief COVID pause around Christmas, and are tied for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division in points with 54.

Toronto is also coming off a three-day break, but that’s because they had a home game against New Jersey on Monday postponed because of COVID, which extended this current road swing to six games. The Maple Leafs are 4-1-1 since the pause in the schedule, but they have had sustained success for much of the season, registering at least one point in 24 of their last 29 games (22-5-2).

Much of Toronto’s success this season can be pointed to finally getting great goaltending. The Leafs have had a top-notch offense for several years, but have often crash and burned in the playoffs because of a lack of defense and goaltending.

The defense can still be better, but Jack Campbell is also in the Vezina Trophy conversation with the Rangers Igor Shesterkin. Campbell is 19-5-3 with a 2.13 GAA and .931 save percentage.

Whichever top-notch goalie is best on his game will likely be the determining factor in this game tonight.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Sharks at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (+1.5 -215), Maple Leafs (-1.5 +172)

Moneyline: Rangers (+128), Maple Leafs (-154)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-112), Under 5.5 (-108)

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Artemi Panarin to score at least one goal (+225, BetMGM)

Panarin has been a playmaker for the Rangers all year. And he’s been solid in his last 10 games with eight points. But, only one of those points is a goal.

The Rangers are a surprising home underdog to Toronto, but it’s likely because for as well as the Rangers have been playing, the offense has been coming mostly from Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanijad actually scoring goals and Panarin and Adam Fox assisting on them.

If they’re going to beat Toronto, they’re going to have to get a lot of pucks to Campbell and force him to make all the saves. Panarin has a hell of a shot. We expect him to use it tonight, and get one for New York. That would go a long way to helping them win this clash of the titans.

Bets We Like with a Maple Leafs Win

Auston Matthews to score at least one goal (+100, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Even money. To score a goal. That’s how good Matthews has been for Toronto.

His 25 goals are third-best in the NHL behind Alex Ovechkin and Leon Draisaitl. He has scored in four straight games (5 goals), has 18 goals in his last 16 games and, with a goal tonight, would tie an NHL record for most consecutive road games (11) with a goal shared by Pavel Bure and Steve Yzerman.

Look for Matthews to try and get on the board early, too. We expect both teams to come out flying and looking for that first goal against stellar goaltending. If you’re really feeling frisky, you can get Matthews at +850 to score the game’s first goal. Great odds on a player likely to score in this game.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

The score to be tied at the end of the first period AND the end of regulation ( +800, DraftKings Sportsbook)

This is an exotic bet, but not far-fetched. As we mentioned, it’s likely the top two goalies in the league squaring off in a game that almost everyone believes will be low-scoring. As such, a 0-0 first period is a real possibility. Or even 1-1. And, this game could be played close enough to need the extra session. If it’s tied in the third period look for both teams to clamp down as they want to ensure at least one point before going for the second one.

There aren’t many games to feel confident in a long shot bet like this one, but tonight is one of those rare occurrences where it can be more likely than not. Give it a whirl.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction

Lots of shots, not a lot of goals. That’s what we’re anticipating in this one. It should have a playoff feel, too. And you get to watch it on TNT, which is a bonus. We see this one going into extra time… but not a shootout. At 3-on-3, we like New York to steal a game-winner and send their faithful fans home happy after a classic contest.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

