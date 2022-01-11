Joe Judge is out as Giants head coach.

It has happened…finally.

Black Monday came and went without the Giants parting ways with head coach Joe Judge, a decision that came with much backlash from the fanbase.

But now, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Big Blue has decided to fire the 40-year-old. This move comes after Judge went 10-23 in two years — an obviously abysmal mark for this inept franchise.

I'm told now that Joe Judge has been let go from the #Giants, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 11, 2022

The Giants released a statement on the matter via the team’s official website Tuesday night.

“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” co-owner John Mara said. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

The Giants have targeted various general manager candidates to replace Dave Gettleman, who “retired” earlier this week. Ownership meets with Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, one of the candidates, Wednesday morning.

Moving forward…

A new general manager and head coach will be entering East Rutherford — which is (partly) the direction the Giants needed to go in after a disgusting four-win 2021 campaign.

It was essentially predetermined that Gettleman was going to be out as GM but it was uncertain up until Tuesday whether Judge was going to get the ax. Keeping Judge could’ve led to ownership needing to sell him serving as the head coach to the eventual new GM, which obviously would’ve been difficult given Judge’s track record with Big Blue. It could’ve also led to the new GM eventually firing Judge days after Black Monday, which would’ve set the Giants back in the process of finding a new HC.

More work must be done though, because as we’ve said various times here at ESNY, there needs to be a clean sweep — the general manager, head coach, and quarterback roles all require a change.

The next move should be to part ways with Daniel Jones and acquire a new quarterback, whether that be via the draft’s first round, the trade market, or the free-agent market.