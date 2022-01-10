Gettleman gets to walk away on his terms.

It’s been a long season for the New York Giants. From injuries to COVID protocol and… questionable play-calling, they have left a great deal to be desired.

On Monday, one of the expected realities became official: general manager Dave Gettleman retired.

Dave Gettleman announces retirement; Giants to begin search for next GM Details: https://t.co/oyKyi1FPMa pic.twitter.com/OcEtcRp2aP — New York Giants (@Giants) January 10, 2022

Gettleman’s replacement will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the roster. The Giants have two of the top ten overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to last year’s trade with the Chicago Bears.

The Giants will move on after being among the worst teams in the NFL on offense. Daniel Jones, Gettleman’s quarterback selection, has shown flashes but hasn’t shown the ability to be a franchise guy — yet.

We’ll see how soon the Giants are ready to name a replacement, but this is a critical hire for the organization.