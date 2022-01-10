Dave Gettleman is out as Giants GM. Who replaces him?

The Giants allowed Dave Gettleman to retire. It was a gutless move, but we don’t need to get too into it here (I actually spoke on it when I recently wrote how John Mara should be embarrassed with how he’s run this organization).

Moving forward, this team needs to find the absolute right replacement. Big Blue cannot waste even just one more season and dig itself deeper into this dark hole after five straight years of losing.

The search has begun…who have the Giants reportedly targeted thus far?

Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen

The #Giants requested an interview with Bills asst. GM Joe Schoen, per @AdamSchefter. Not a surprise. Would expect him to be one of their top targets. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 10, 2022

Schoen has been the assistant general manager out in Buffalo for the last five seasons and has played a role in the overall development of the team. The Bills reached the postseason in Schoen’s first season in his current role and have made the playoffs in now four of the five years he’s been with the organization.

Titans VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden / Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort

The New York Giants have requested permission to speak with two Tennessee Titans execs – VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort – for their open general manager job, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2022

Cowden has been with the Titans for the last six seasons and has spent the last four in his current role.

Ossenfort, prior to his tenure with Tennessee, spent 15 years with the Patriots and thus has a connection to head coach Joe Judge, who was previously the special teams coordinator for New England.

But of course, as of right now, Judge’s future may still be cloudy.

Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles

The Giants have requested permission to interview Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for their GM vacancy, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

Poles began in his current role in June 2021. He’s been with Kansas City for over 12 years, having started out as a scouting assistant in 2009.

Giants VP of Football Operations/Assistant GM Kevin Abrams

You all know Kevin Abrams, right?

The guy who’s been with the organization since 2002? The guy who was the assistant to Gettleman, who went 19-46 in four years? The guy whose efforts in regard to managing the salary cap have led to the Giants possessing just over $2.06 million in space at the moment?

It will be Gettleman part 2 if the Giants promote Abrams.

John Mara — you owe a lot to the fans. Don’t make this move.

