Will you actually watch this Jets-Bills regular-season finale?

The Jets‘ 2021 season is nearing its conclusion.

This campaign was never supposed to be pretty. And it wasn’t — the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for a number of weeks at this point.

Thus, if you’re a Gang Green supporter, there probably aren’t many logical reasons to turn on the Jets-Bills matchup this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

There is one significant motive though…legal online sports betting has launched in New York!

Those at least 21 years of age and located in the Empire State could now throw money down on the Bills moneyline, Zach Wilson‘s passing-yard under, or any of the other markets associated with this event.

Except, I wouldn’t wager on the Jets to win outright — I care about our readers and would never advise them to lose hard-earned money like that.

Game Info

New York Jets (4-12) @ Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021 — 4:25 PM ET

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Jets’ Final Injury Report

Doubtful

WR Braxton Berrios (Quadriceps)

Bills’ Final Injury Report

Doubtful

WR Emmanuel Sanders (Knee)

Out

DE Efe Obada (Ankle)

Betting Info

Odds

Jets: +16.5 // O40.5 // +800

Bills: -16.5 // U40.5 // -1375

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jets Total Points: Over-11.5 (-115), Under-11.5 (-115)

Over-11.5 (-115), Under-11.5 (-115) Bills Total Points: Over-28.5 (-110), Under-28.5 (-120)

Over-28.5 (-110), Under-28.5 (-120) First Team to Score: Jets (+250), Bills (-350)

Jets (+250), Bills (-350) Last Team to Score: Jets (+210), Bills (-280)

Reasons to Watch

I mean, if you’re a Bills fan, you have an enormous reason to watch this matchup…

Bills fans will be rooting for their team to clinch the AFC East, which it would do with a win.

Jets fans could witness rookies like quarterback Zach Wilson and running back Michael Carter further develop (that’s the bar at this point).

The Jets could improve their positioning in the 2022 NFL Draft. They currently own the No. 4 overall pick but would move up to No. 3 with a loss and Texans win.

Fans (located in New York) can finally bet on the game. Again, just don’t wager on the Jets moneyline…

Reasons not to Watch

There are quite a few…

The Jets are one of the worst teams in the league, the defense is terrible, and the Bills are likely going to win by a significant amount given their advantage in talent and the fact they actually have something to play for.

Red Zone is probably more entertaining.

You have the option to take a nap, which is obviously healthier than subjecting yourself to Jets football.

You have the option to go on a run, which may not be more fun, but it’s also healthier.

You have the option to do literally anything else.

