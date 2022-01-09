The Jets don’t have anything to play for this weekend in terms of a playoff spot — New York has been eliminated from playoff contention for the 11th straight season. However, fans should still be intrigued by how Zach Wilson fares against a division rival and how Robert Saleh matches up with Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Meanwhile, the Bills are in the midst of a race for the AFC East. They will likely need a win to stay ahead of the Patriots and secure that home game for Wild Card Weekend.

Let’s take a deep dive into the best Jets vs. Bills player props picks for this AFC East matchup in NFL Week 18.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BET NOW

Jets vs. Bills Player Props Picks

Keelan Cole Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Zach Wilson is running out of healthy targets. Jamison Crowder has been limited with a calf injury, Braxton Berrios hasn’t practiced this week due to a quad injury, Elijah Moore is still on injured reserve, and Corey Davis is out for the year.

So who else could he possibly throw to? That’s right — Keelan Cole.

This is an incredibly difficult throw by Zach Wilson. Scramble drill, break it off vertical. Keelan Cole on the other end. Leads to the go-ahead field goal. 10-9 #Jets at start of fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/FpxtYGexLO — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 3, 2021

The veteran wideout, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, is due for a touchdown reception (he hasn’t recorded one all season) and could certainly notch one this weekend due to the limited number of options for Wilson.

Given his contract is expiring, Cole’s Jets tenure could potentially be concluding. If that ends up being the case, could he close it out with a touchdown? If Wilson is going to throw for a touchdown in the final game of his rookie season, Cole has a good chance at being on the receiving end.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

Michael Carter’s Scrimmage Yards Over

Rookie running back Michael Carter has proven to be a dynamic offensive weapon that can produce both on the ground and through the air. He’s clearly the most talented of the Jets backs and is also someone that could take great pressure off Zach Wilson.

Having said that, expect the first-year player to hit the over on his scrimmage-yard total.

Not only could the Jets look to run the ball a significant amount in order to take pressure off their rookie quarterback, but Carter could additionally be a reliable target through the air given the injuries to multiple receivers.

The 2021 fourth-round draft pick should absolutely hit this over on Sunday afternoon.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

Devin Singletary Rushing Yards Over

A few things to remember here.

One: the Bills are much more talented than the Jets and have something to play for. With a win, Buffalo would clinch the AFC East division. Thus, the Bills could certainly be running the ball a significant amount late in the game.

And two: this Jets run defense has been horrific this season (the team is ranked 29th in the NFL with 136.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

Taking all this into consideration, Bills running back Devin Singletary could hit his rushing-yard over at most books. I wouldn’t be surprised if he hit it late in the third quarter or early in the fourth.

Grab a $1,001 first bet match, a risk-free same game parlay, and awesome odds boosts for this Jets vs. Bills matchup with Caesars Sportsbook.