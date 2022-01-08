After months of planning, New York online sports betting is now live and available throughout the Empire State.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel Sportsbook NY, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive are live as of 9 a.m. this morning. The New York Gaming Commission approved the four operators earlier in the week for launch.

Bally Bet, Wynn Interactive, PointsBet, Resorts World and BetMGM are still working to complete the necessary regulatory requirements to launch, according to the gaming commission.

New York Online Sports Betting Has Launched

It puts an end to a nearly 8-month long journey after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo included online sports betting in his approved 2022 Fiscal Year state budget.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

The New York Gaming Commission unanimously approved sports betting licenses to eight platform providers and nine operators to conduct online sports betting in the state.

The following NY sportsbook operators will be allowed to conduct New York online sports betting:

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Bally Bet

Wynn Interactive

Caesars

PointsBet

Rush Street Interactive

Resorts World

Each operator will house the server used to process online sports bets at one of four brick and mortar casinos in the state.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BET NOW

Additionally, the New York Gaming Commission approved the following eight platform providers, which will host the backend and provide gaming technology for the operators:

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Bally Bet

Kambi

Caesars

Wynn Interactive

PointsBet

New York Online Sports Betting Licenses Run 10 Years

The final tax rate will be 51% and licenses will be for 10 years. Additional licenses can be awarded in the coming years if determined to be in the best interest of the state.

The commission noted the Kambi, Caesars, Wynn Interactive and PointsBet bid was the highest rated applicant. The group submitted a tax rate of 64%, which the other groups had to match to be considered as finalists.

As it was in the best interest of the state, the gaming commission also accepted the FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Bally Bet group, effectively lowering the overall tax rate to 51%, according to the final tax rate matrix set by the commission.

Bet365 was the only qualified finalist that was not selected by the Gaming Commission.

Left out of New York online sports betting is Bet365, Penn National Gaming (Barstool Sportsbook), Fanatics Gaming, FOX Bet and theScore.

In-State Collegiate Betting Is Prohibited

New York sports betting prohibits users to place wagers on in-state colleges, even if they’re in a contest outside of the state. However, New York online sports bettors will be able to place wagers on tournaments held inside the state, just as long as it doesn’t include a matchup with an in-state college.

And as Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. told Elite Sports New York, this limitation isn’t going away anytime soon.

“WE’VE HAD NO DISCUSSIONS ON CHANGING THIS. THE INTENT WAS ALWAYS TO PROTECT NEW YORK COLLEGE PLAYERS. SO, YOU CAN STILL BET ON COLLEGE TEAMS, BUT IT JUST CAN’T BE A NEW YORK COLLEGE TEAM. THAT WILL BE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE TO PROTECT THE NEW YORK COLLEGE PLAYERS,” ADDABBO SAID.

Future of New York Online Sports Betting

In 2022, Addabbo Jr. will also attempt to bring horse racing and self-service sports betting kiosks into the fold.

Addabbo Jr. filed a bill, SB S7536, for the state’s upcoming legislative session to allow the nine qualified sports betting operators the ability to take horse racing bets on their mobile apps.

Additionally, the bill allows sports betting operators to partner with “select affiliates” to install self-service betting kiosks at their premises for customers.

If passed, the legislation would state sports bettors to place a fixed odds bet on a horse race through one of the nine online operators. The operator would have to partner and enter into an agreement with a horse racing content provider.

The bill would also allow select New York affiliates to partner with a qualified sportsbook to offer self-service betting kiosks on their premises. The bill defines an affiliate as any off-track betting corporation, professional sports stadium or arena, franchised corporation or licensed race track.

The bill will be heard in the state’s upcoming legislative session for 2022.