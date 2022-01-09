Will anybody be tuning into the Week 18 battle between the Giants and Washington?

Online sports betting launched in New York Saturday morning, just in time for the very intriguing matchup between the Giants and Washington (totally kidding, this game is going to be a drag and I can only imagine the lack of attendance at MetLife Stadium).

The Giants are 4-12 and will be missing the postseason for the fifth straight year. Washington, on the other hand, is 6-10 and out of contention for a second straight playoff appearance.

The only reason you may even watch this game is because you’re rooting for better draft positioning for New York or because you put money down on Washington to win outright (which I would suggest you do).

Or, you’re just a true diehard Giants fan and still can’t go a Sunday without watching this putrid team. If that’s the case, I applaud you to the fullest extent.

Game Info

Washington Football Team (6-10) @ New York Giants (4-12)

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN660

Giants’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

FB Cullen Gillaspia (Knee)

OG Will Hernandez (Ankle)

WR Collin Johnson (Hamstring)

Out

QB Mike Glennon (Wrist)

WR John Ross (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Shoulder)

Washington’s Final Injury Report

Questionable

TE Sammis Reyes (Hamstring)

Out

OT Saahdiq Charles (Knee)

WR Curtis Samuel (Hamstring)

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Concussion)

DE Montez Sweat (Personal)

Betting Info

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Washington: -7.0 // O38.0 // -335

Giants: +7.0 // U38.0 // +260

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants Total Points: Over-14.5 (-120), Under-14.5 (-110)

Over-14.5 (-120), Under-14.5 (-110) Washington Total Points: Over-23.5 (-105), Under-23.5 (-125)

Over-23.5 (-105), Under-23.5 (-125) First Team to Score: Giants (+135), Washington (-165)

Giants (+135), Washington (-165) Last Team to Score: Giants (+130), Washington (-160)

Reasons to Watch

I’ll tell it like it is — there aren’t many reasons to turn your television on and watch a likely debacle between two horrendous NFC East squads.

However, there are a few…

There’s still the chance the Giants improve their positioning in the upcoming NFL Draft. At the moment, New York owns the No. 5 overall pick but will move up to No. 3 if they lose and the Jets and Texans both win in Week 18.

You could legally bet on the game within the confines of your New York City apartment. Put money down on…well…anything but the Giants moneyline or the over on Jake Fromm’s passing-yard total. Bet on Washington’s moneyline!

It’ll save you from having to spend your Sunday with your significant other who wants to go for a walk in freezing Central Park instead of sit on the couch and watch this matchup on one screen and Scott Hanson on the other.

It’s the Football Team’s final game as the Football Team. Washington will reveal their official new name on Feb. 2. Thus, you could argue this is a significant game in NFL history!

You’re a diehard and still feel you have an obligation to watch.

Reasons not to Watch

There are many more reasons not to watch this season finale though.

Shall we begin?

It’s the Giants.

It’s the Football Team.

Jake Fromm is starting.

Jake Fromm vs. Taylor Heinicke is not exactly the quarterback battle of the century.

Joe Judge is coaching.

Freddie Kitchens is calling the offensive plays.

Neither team is going to the postseason.

MetLife Stadium is boring.

The total is over-under 38.0 points, which should tell you all you need to know about these two offenses.

NFL Red Zone is more entertaining.

You have the opportunity to watch literally anything else.

Need I say more?

