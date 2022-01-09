The Giants are down in the dumps. The Washington Football Team isn’t that much better. Neither team is going to the postseason and major changes need to be en route for both organizations this offseason. So why should you watch this game? Oh, that’s right…because online sports betting is now live in New York. And while nobody could blame you for not wanting to bet on these teams, you can bet on individual players, so at least there’s that.

Let’s check out three of the best Giants vs. Washington player props picks for this NFL Week 18 matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BET NOW

Giants vs. Washington Player Props Picks

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer

This Giants offense is one of the league’s worst, but there’s no denying how putrid the Washington defense is.

I mean, the Football Team did just allow the Cowboys to put up 56 points in what was a Sunday Night thrashing a few weeks ago.

Expect the Giants to find themselves down near the goal line once (that might be it though) during this game, and I would trust the running game to get the football across the plane more than the passing attack, given Jake Fromm is expected to start.

In what could be his final game in a Giants uniform, Saquon Barkley will score just his third rushing touchdown of the year.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

Washington Defense to Record at least One Turnover

The Giants offensive line has been below-average for much of the year.

Combine that with Jake Fromm and his obvious struggles (the second-year quarterback threw for only 25 yards in his Week 16 start against Philly), and you’ll realize that a turnover from the Giants offense is imminent.

The Giants have given the ball away 27 times this season, which is tied for the second-most in the league. Fromm will surely succumb to the Washington pressure and throw at least one pick — it would be incredibly surprising if he didn’t.

During his last start, Fromm threw one interception and was off target for much of the day, completing just 35.3% of his throws. Sure, the Giants could run the ball for much of Sunday’s battle, but they will need to utilize the passing attack at some point, and every drop-back from Fromm may lead to fans holding their breath.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

Antonio Gibson Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Washington running back Antonio Gibson will close out his second NFL season with his 10th touchdown of the year (he has six rushing and three receiving scores heading into this game).

Eagles Turnover➡️Washington touchdown Antonio Gibson dives into the endzone from two yards out for the score 1Q

Washington 7

Philadelphia 0 pic.twitter.com/r8wt35wUBl — Post Sports (@PostSports) December 22, 2021

Given the inconsistencies of the Giants’ defense, it’s clear the unit won’t be perfect and the Football Team will find themselves down near the goal line at some point.

Washington should then be trusting Gibson and his significant frame to cross the plane, as it’s done numerous times already this season. Gibson is also on a roll when it comes to finding the end zone, having scored a touchdown in three of his last four games.

The potential weather conditions should lead to Washington running the football a decent amount as well — it’s supposed to be nearly freezing with possible light rain.