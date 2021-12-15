PointsBet Virginia is off and running. Now is the perfect time to dive in and take advantage of all this leading sportsbook has to offer.

PointsBet Virginia is officially live in the state and they are offering up a massive amount of risk-free bets to new users. Anyone who signs up can grab up to $2,000 total in risk-free bets.

With the NFL playoffs approaching, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. College football bowl season is almost here as well. Not to mention, the NBA, NHL, and college basketball seasons are well underway. In other words, there is plenty of action to keep bettors interested in Virginia.

As for this sign-up offer, it’s a two-parter for Virginia bettors. The first is a standard $500 risk-free straight bet, much like some of the other sportsbooks in Virginia offer. The second is a $1,500 risk-free PointsBetting wager, which we will explain in greater detail below.

PointsBet Virginia is Live

PointsBet Virginia is here and it’s looking to stake its claim in Old Dominion. This Australian-based sportsbook continues to expand into new states. Virginia becomes the eighth state to join in on the fun (Colorado, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and West Virginia).

If you are looking for competitive odds on a wide range of sports and events, PointsBet Virginia has you covered. They have a comprehensive list of markets that should give sports fans a ton of options.

But in addition to the standard game lines, player props, and futures bets, they have one of the most intriguing ways to bet. It’s called PointsBetting.

What is PointsBetting?

With PointsBetting, the payouts can change up until the final seconds of the game. Players can wager on over-unders for specific markets. The payouts will multiply based on how well (or poorly) your bet does.

For example, if you wager $1 on Lamar Jackson to throw for over 250 yards, you will win $1 for every yard he goes over that number. On the flip side, you will lose $1 for every yard he goes under that total.

PointsBet Virginia allows players to bet low amounts on this PointsBetting feature, giving users the option of how much they want to risk. This different kind of betting can add a new layer of excitement for sports fans.

Grab $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets With PointsBet Virginia

Let’s take a quick look at how you can sign up with PointsBet Virginia and start PointsBetting today. There are only a few steps required to sign up and redeem your $2,000 in risk-free bets:

