The Steve Somers era at WFAN is coming to a conclusion after he had been with the station since its 1987 inception.

One of WFAN’s latest significant tasks has thus been choosing the recipient of the late-night hosting role (Monday to Friday from 7:00 – midnight ET), and on Wednesday, an announcement in regard to the decision had finally been made.

The legendary New York sports radio station (660AM) has chosen Keith McPherson to assume the duties. McPherson will be on during the aforementioned timeslot unless the station is broadcasting a live sporting event (Nets games, Yankees games, etc.).

McPherson is with Jomboy Media as a social media manager and host of its Talkin’ Nets and Pinstripe Strong podcasts. The new WFAN program will commence Monday, Nov. 22. Somers’ final day on the air will be this Friday.

“This is really a dream come true,” McPherson said in a release from the station. “I find no greater joy or entertainment than live sports and it’s a blessing and an honor to have this opportunity at a place like WFAN. I look forward to talking sports every day in New York and helping to lead this station into the future.”

WFAN also made the important decision on its overnight host. Sal Licata, who already appears on the station as well as SNY’s Geico SportsNite, will take on the midnight – 5:00 a.m. ET shift.

“Having a full-time WFAN show means everything to me,” Licata said, per WFAN. “It’s an honor and privilege to have an opportunity to talk sports every night with the most passionate fans, in the greatest city in the world, on the best sports talk station ever created. It’s all I ever wanted.”

