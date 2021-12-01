The Giants quarterback is currently dealing with a neck strain.

Previous reports stated Mike Glennon was expected to start in the Giants‘ Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins. This was due to Daniel Jones‘ neck strain, which he apparently suffered in Sunday’s win over Philly.

However, Jones will practice this week and could still play against Miami, according to Joe Judge. The second-year head coach spoke to the media prior to Wednesday’s weekly walkthrough practice.

QB Daniel Jones will practice today, according to Joe Judge. He’s also expected to practice Thursday and Friday. Judge was vague about Jones’ neck injury but made it clear he’s not ruled out for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yNxQxxI4mI — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 1, 2021

It was reported Jones would be week-to-week with his injury.

If Jones isn’t good to go in Week 13, Glennon would indeed notch the start with Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke serving as backup options. The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills practice squad this week. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia hasn’t played in a regular-season game at the professional level.

Jones has yet to miss a game this year after he sat out two matchups in each of his first two seasons. He exited the Week 5 loss to Dallas with an apparent concussion and didn’t return but was eventually cleared for Week 6.

The team’s next injury report will be released later on Wednesday (it will just be a projection considering the practice is a walkthrough) — expect Jones to be a limited participant.

More information regarding Daniel’s injury and Week 13 status should arrive in the coming days.

The Giants and Dolphins are set to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

