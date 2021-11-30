The veteran safety returns to the team after missing two straight games.

Logan Ryan is back with the Giants.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports the team has activated the safety off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Due to positive tests for the lingering virus, Ryan missed two straight games (against the Buccaneers and Eagles).

Third-year safety Julian Love assumed an expanded role in Ryan’s absence and was on the field for all defensive snaps in each of the aforementioned matchups.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed to the media Monday that Ryan had been back in the building.

The Giants activated safety Logan Ryan off the COVID-19 reserve list. He’s back after missing the past two games. CB Darnay Holmes was placed on injured reserve after suffering a ribs injury Sunday that required an overnight hospitalization. Holmes is out for at least 3 games. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 30, 2021

Second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes is also on injured reserve due to a ribs injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Philly. He must miss at least three games. After that, he could return to practice and the Giants would subsequently possess a 21-day period to officially activate him. Not activating Holmes during that time frame would lead to the defensive back returning to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

In other news, the Giants have signed second-year quarterback Jake Fromm, who was previously on Buffalo’s practice squad. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported this Tuesday.

The #Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, source said. He'd been on the #Bills practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

The 23-year-old was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bills out of Georgia. He’s yet to appear in a regular-season game at the professional level.

The Giants already employ three quarterbacks, two on the active roster (Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon) and one on the practice squad (Brian Lewerke).

Therefore, it’s unclear why they are taking a flier on Fromm with just six games left in the season. From my view (and probably the view of many others), there’s likely no chance the team is even considering Fromm as a potential replacement for the inconsistent Jones — so don’t speculate anything.

