Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck strain suffered in Week 12.

Mike Glennon: your time is now.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran journeyman backup is expected to start for the Giants in their Week 13 game against Miami.

Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck strain suffered in Sunday’s win over the Eagles and is reportedly week-to-week with the injury. The third-year quarterback apparently sustained the injury on the second play from scrimmage, also per Pelissero.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is considered week-to-week because of his neck strain and backup Mike Glennon is now expected to start Sunday against Miami, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

Daniel Jones' injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage last week against the #Eagles when he got hit sliding on a zone-read keeper. He finished the game, but now is expected to miss at least one game. https://t.co/iC9ahfqPxw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

Glennon previously relieved Jones in Big Blue’s Week 5 loss to Dallas. Jones exited that game in the second quarter with an apparent concussion and didn’t return but was then cleared to play in Week 6.

Glennon threw for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two picks in that defeat.

The Giants’ backup options will be rookie practice squad quarterback Brian Lewerke and second-year signal-caller Jake Fromm. New York just signed the latter off the Bills practice squad.

