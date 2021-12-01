The third-year quarterback may not play this Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Jones‘ status for Week 13 is up in the air.

This doesn’t add much more to what we already knew about the Giants quarterback’s current battle with a neck strain.

Nonetheless, his Wednesday comments regarding the injury do provide some optimism to the entire situation.

“Feeling good, feeling good,” Jones told the media after practice. “Just getting better every day and trying to listen to what the trainers and doctors are telling me, but I’m doing good…I felt okay during the [Week 12 win over Philly]. Just kind of, after the game, some soreness. But like I said, I’m feeling better now.”

Conflicting reports about the situation have arisen. It was previously reported primary reserve quarterback Mike Glennon was expected to start this Sunday against Miami. Head coach Joe Judge revealed Wednesday, however, that Jones would be practicing this week and thus have a chance to play.

The third-year quarterback is as tough as they come — that rings true whether you hear it from a family member, friend, teammate, fan, writer, or reporter.

Daniel’s 2020 injuries (ankle and hamstring) were more serious than outsiders believed, and he still only missed two games. Earlier this year, he exited the Week 5 loss to Dallas with an apparent concussion and didn’t return, only to play the following weekend against the Rams.

He understands the responsibility he has as the quarterback, leader, and captain of a pro football team — availability is the top ability you can possess.

“I think I feel that responsibility to be out there. You never want to miss games,” Jones said Wednesday. “As a quarterback, you never want to miss any time. My focus is to get back and to be ready to play.”

Whether he’s “ready to play” remains to be revealed. The Giants will progress if he needs to miss time though…

The contingency plan

In the event Jones isn’t good to go, Mike Glennon will likely take the first snaps. Glennon entered the loss to Dallas following Jones’ exit and threw for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

It’s difficult to imagine the Giants throwing practice squad rookie Brian Lewerke into the fire, and the same goes for second-year man Jake Fromm.

Big Blue signed Fromm off the Bills practice squad earlier this week. It was initially unclear why the team made a move such as that. The ensuing news of Jones’ injury brought clarity to the transaction, however.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.