The Giants’ starting quarterback may not be available this Sunday.

Well, now we know why the Giants signed Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck strain he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Jones finished out the game and didn’t seem to be dealing with any issues on the injury front, so this situation comes as a surprise.

Due to the strain, there’s a chance Jones won’t be available for his team’s Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins this Sunday afternoon.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a strained neck early in last week’s win over the #Eagles and his status is TBD for Sunday’s game against the #Dolphins, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

This isn’t the first injury Jones has dealt with since entering the league back in 2019. A high-ankle sprain led to him missing two games his rookie year. He then sat out another pair of games in 2020 due to ankle and hamstring injuries.

During the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys earlier this season, Jones exited in the second quarter with an apparent concussion and didn’t return. However, he was cleared in time to play in the following week’s loss to the Rams.

This neck strain comes at a terrible time for the 4-7 Giants, who are still in the mix for an NFC Wild Card spot (I know — I can’t believe it either). The Washington Football Team currently sit as the No. 7 seed in the conference at 5-6. The Giants and Washington play once more in Week 18 (Jan. 9).

Potential replacement

Mike Glennon would be the primary choice as far as reinforcements are concerned. The veteran journeyman backup relieved Jones in the loss to Dallas and threw for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

While Fromm is now with the team, it’s hard to imagine him being ready for a matchup that’s already five days away. This is the case in spite of the fact Miami’s defense is ranked 28th against the pass (262.5 passing yards allowed per game).

Don’t expect Fromm to get the starting nod if Jones isn’t good to go, but there’s a chance he could be on the active roster as an emergency backup for Week 13.

The Giants also employ rookie Brian Lewerke on the practice squad — he would be another backup option behind Glennon in the event Jones must miss time.

We shall find out more information regarding Daniel and this injury in the coming days. The team returns to practice with its weekly walkthrough on Wednesday.

