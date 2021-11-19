Both New York squads are dealing with issues pertaining to the lingering virus.

Week 11 is upon us, with the Jets facing the Dolphins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET and the Giants facing the Buccaneers Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

But in regard to COVID-19 protocols, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for either Big Apple squad (or either East Rutherford squad if we want to get technical).

The Giants have announced safety Logan Ryan will not be practicing Friday due to the protocols.

Head coach Joe Judge told the media Ryan tested positive for COVID-19 and the belief is that it’s not a false positive. Thus, Ryan could indeed be out for Monday night.

Ryan has claimed to have been vaccinated. He has appeared (and started) in all nine games this season and has 72 combined tackles along with a pair of forced fumbles to his name.

The Giants will be looking for their third win in four games Monday night. They are 3-6 and sit 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Over in Florham Park, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has revealed to the media wide receiver Denzel Mims‘ status for Sunday’s game is “in doubt.” He’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and still needs one more negative test in order to be active for Week 11.

Mims didn’t play in the Week 10 loss to Buffalo and has failed to locate a consistent role in his second season out of Baylor. The 2020 second-round draft pick has caught just seven balls for 129 yards in six games this season.

The Jets are searching for their first win since Week 8. They are 2-7 and currently employ the worst defense in the NFL.

