Mike White had a day to forget against the AFC East rival.

It was over, but it was fun while it lasted.

The Mike White magic has disappeared — his Week 10 performance against the Bills Sunday basically solidified the Jets will be going back to Zach Wilson when the rookie quarterback is fully healthy.

Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick, sat on the sidelines for the third consecutive week while nursing the PCL sprain he suffered against the Patriots in Week 7. Thus, White made his third straight start, but it wasn’t anything like the miraculous performance he constructed against the Bengals a few short weeks ago.

White did not throw for over 400 yards. He did not throw three touchdowns either.

Instead, it was a day full of poor decision-making, which led to the inexperienced signal-caller throwing four interceptions in what was a 45-17 loss for Gang Green.

Up until an injury to White late in the fourth quarter, the Jets allowed their primary second-string quarterback to continue. Veteran Joe Flacco was active for New York but head coach Robert Saleh decided to roll with White (until the injury) even after all the interceptions. It provided White the opportunity to prove he could still be somewhat of a serviceable backup which, at the end of the day, is what his true role is supposed to be.

So where do the Jets go from here?

Well, the expectation is that Wilson will be healthy for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins next Sunday afternoon. Given White’s disastrous performance against Buffalo, there will be no quarterback controversy; there will be no back-and-forth on whether the Jets should field the rookie or go with White.

Barring further injury-related issues, Wilson is the guy moving forward. The Jets drafted him to be the future face of the franchise, and the process will continue next Sunday against Miami.

So you can stop wondering what the Jets will decide to do at the game’s most important position. You can stop the speculation that any sort of quarterback controversy is en route.

The Mike White era is over for now. Zach will be back.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.