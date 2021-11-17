Is veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who will be starting for the Jets Sunday, vaccinated against COVID-19?

Aaron Rodgers apparently isn’t the only one who feels a certain type of way about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jets veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who will get the starting nod this Sunday against the Dolphins, has revealed he isn’t vaccinated against the lingering virus. Flacco told the media this following Wednesday’s practice but didn’t wish to disclose too many details regarding the situation.

Joe Flacco confirmed he’s not vaccinated. Hence, the mask. Says he has his reasons, but doesn’t want to create a “distraction” by going into it. #Jets pic.twitter.com/x3Arg4cR8z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

The Jets elected to go with Flacco for the Week 11 game against the Dolphins instead of Mike White, who threw four interceptions against Buffalo this past Sunday. New York sent a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles for Flacco late last month following Zach Wilson‘s PCL sprain.

If you can remember, Flacco wasn’t able to report to practice right away following the trade — his vaccination status was probably the reason for this.

