Thursday Night Football between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts kicks off NFL Week 9, and the top online sportsbooks figure to once again offer a variety of aggressive promos and bonuses for new players.

Let’s take a look at the best Jets vs. Colts betting promos for Thursday Night Football, including risk-free first bets, no-brainer odds boosts, and other bonuses.

The Best Jets vs. Colts Betting Promos for TNF

Whether you’re looking to lock in 40-1 odds at DraftKings, no-brainer touchdown bonuses at BetMGM, or holding out for awesome Sunday promos like a Chiefs-Packers no-brainer with FanDuel, there’s plenty of awesome Jets-Colts betting promos tonight. Let’s run through the best of what the top legal online sportsbooks have to offer.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,001 Free Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook is switching up its new player promo this week, giving new players a $1,001 first bet match. Win or lose, Caesars Sportsbook will match your first wager with a free bet, up to $1,001. In other words, let’s say you bet $1,000 on the Colts-Jets game tonight. Your bet wins, so not only do you win the cash, you also will receive a $1,000 free bet on top of it. This is one of the best and most aggressive Jets vs. Colts promos available.

Use the state links above to lock in a $1,001 first bet match.

DraftKings Sportsbook 40-1 Odds for NFL Week 9

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

NFL WEEK 9 BONUS! BET NOW

The Colts enter this one in desperate need of a win as a double-digit favorite over the Jets, and that makes this DraftKings promo particularly appealing. Bettors can wager $5 on either team to win $200, throwing out the standard moneylines and point spreads.

So, if you think the Colts can pull off the win tonight, then using this 40-1 odds offer is the best way to back them. Meanwhile, be sure to check out a number of odds boosts and other specials on the game.

Click here to get a bet $5, win $200 Colts-Jets offer with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet, Boosts

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

New players at Barstool Sportsbook can now jump in get a $1,000 risk-free first bet on Jets-Colts, while also taking advantage of NFL Week 9 merchandise offers.

Those who follow Barstool personality MeganMakinMoney will earn a free hoodie when betting $50 on the 49ers-Cardinals game. Meanwhile, there are plenty of odds boosts in play for Jets-Colts.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get started with Barstool Sportsbook.

BetMGM Touchdown Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

Through eight weeks of regular season action, at least one touchdown has been scored in every game. In fact, the overwhelming majority of games have featured both teams reaching the end zone at least once.

That’s notable because BetMGM is offering new players the chance to bet $10 on the Colts or Jets tonight and win $200 if the team you back scores at least one touchdown. Best of all, it doesn’t matter if your team wins or loses the game, as BetMGM will issue this payout either way.

Click here to bet $10, win $200 on the Jets or Colts tonight with BetMGM.

FanDuel Sportsbook 100-1 Odds on 1+ Passing Yard in Chiefs-Packers

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: ALL STATES GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 ODDS!

LOVE OR MAHOMES 1+ YARD BET NOW

The Chiefs-Packers game was supposed to be a showdown between two likely future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. But with Aaron Rodgers now out, it will be Patrick Mahomes against 2020 first round pick Jordan Love. While this game doesn’t have quite the same quarterback appeal without Rodgers, FanDuel Sportsbook still has a can’t-miss promo.

New players can jump in bet $1 to win $100 if Love or Mahomes to combine for at least 1+ passing yard.

Click here to get these no-brainer 100-1 odds with the best NFL Week 9 promo out there.