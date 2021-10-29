The Jets may indeed be missing wide receiver Corey Davis on Sunday.

As if the Jets needed any more injuries amid a 1-5 start…

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Friday and revealed Corey Davis‘ Week 8 status is “not looking good.” The veteran wide receiver appeared on the Thursday injury report after suffering a hip flexor injury in practice.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh says it’s not looking good for WR Corey Davis to play on Sunday after a hip flexor issue. https://t.co/abjwtFRMUM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

“Corey, obviously, he showed up on that injury report [Thursday] — it’s not looking good,” Saleh said. “We’re still holding on for hope but it’s trending in that direction.”

Not fielding a healthy No. 1 receiver is never ideal. But when you don’t have your starting quarterback, it could be a disaster. Zach Wilson will additionally miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a PCL sprain and Mike White is expected to be the “next man up” at the most important position on the field.

I’m sure you’ve heard this already this week, but now it rings truer than ever: don’t break out the wallet for the Jets moneyline.

No Zach Wilson and no Corey Davis against this Bengals defense could spell doom for the Florham Park faithful.

In other injury-related news, the Jets will finally be returning inside linebacker Jarrad Davis. The veteran free-agent pickup suffered an ankle injury in the preseason and has yet to play in a regular-season game this year.

Jarrad’s return comes at a convenient time — the Jets are thin at the linebacker position with injuries to Hamsah Nasirildeen, Blake Cashman, and Jamien Sherwood. The latter-most individual is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

LB Jarrad Davis will make his season debut Sunday against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/4ZL9XChivm — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2021

Jarrad was likely supposed to be a starter to commence the regular season, but given he’s coming off an injury, it’s very possible the Jets ease him onto the field. Translation: don’t expect him to take 100% of the defensive reps against Cincinnati.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.