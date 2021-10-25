Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will miss 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain after leaving the New York Jets Week 7 game early.

The New York Jets are going to be without Zach Wilson for a while — two to four weeks to be exact. After two late hits on consecutive plays on Sunday against the New England Patriots, Wilson left the game.

Zach Wilson takes back to back brutal hits on the leg. Gross. No flags on either 🤔 protect the QB? pic.twitter.com/3GLbx8PTOe — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

It was clear that he suffered a knee injury, but the extent of it was unknown. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Wilson will be out for a few weeks with a PCL sprain. An MRI confirmed the injury and the timeline.

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

This isn’t good news for the Jets, but it’s not the worst-case scenario. If nothing else, Wilson will have a few weeks where he can learn from the sidelines. If Wilson comes back after four weeks, his first game will be against the hapless Houston Texans in Week 12.

The Jets aren’t going to the playoffs this year. It’s all about individual growth for the young players.

There was absolutely no growth on Sunday for the young players or this young coaching staff. Head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and everyone else on the coaching staff need to take a long look in the mirror.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots laid an absolute beating on the Jets, winning 54-13. It’s up to the coaching staff to figure out how to bounce back against the streaking Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

The Jets will be shorthanded as they return home for the first time in nearly a month.