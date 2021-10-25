The rookie linebacker will miss the rest of the year after suffering the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Another big blow for the Jets, who will not be with starting quarterback Zach Wilson for the next few weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood has torn his Achilles and will thus miss the remainder of his inaugural NFL season.

Jets’ rookie LB Jamien Sherwood, who has been a major contributor this season, torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Sherwood started against the Patriots on Sunday in the mike linebacker role while C.J. Mosley was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Jets provided Sherwood with the green dot responsibilities, meaning he was able to hear the play-calls made by the coaching staff.

Moving forward, the hope is that Mosley will be good to go for next Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals and that Jarrad Davis will be returning sooner than later. Davis, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, has been on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.

The Jets will also need Del’Shawn Phillips to step up and produce in the linebacker role within Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich’s 4-3 scheme.

Regardless, this is highly unfortunate for both the Jets and Sherwood, who was developing on the defensive side of the ball and was on track to put together a promising rookie season.

In the loss to New England, Sherwood racked up a pair of combined tackles, both of which were assisted. His most productive game came in the overseas loss to Atlanta in Week 5, when he recorded six combined tackles (four solo).