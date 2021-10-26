Rush Street Interactive and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation have opened the first two PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks in the state.

The first PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbook opened at at Sports Haven Bar and Grille in Haven, CT, and the second sportsbook opened a tBobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Windsor Lock, CT.

Connecticut Retail Sportsbooks the Final Step

The retail sportsbook openings come nearly a week after Connecticut fully launched online sports betting.

“This has been a long time coming for Connecticut players, and we’re honored to be the only statewide retail operator,” said Greg Smith, President and CEO, Connecticut Lottery Corporation, in a release. “Together with our partners Rush Street Interactive and Sportech Venues, we can offer bettors world-class, in-person sportsbooks at accessible locations throughout the state and mobile sports betting under the PlaySugarHouse brand.”

Rush Street Interactive announced a third sportsbook will also launch in the next few days at Bobby V’s in Stamford, CT.

“We are thrilled to roll out the PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks in the state of Connecticut alongside the Connecticut Lottery and Sportech,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said in a release. “By combining the Connecticut Lottery’s brand recognition and retail presence throughout Connecticut, Sportech’s easy-to-access venues, and RSI’s market proven products and services, we look forward to delivering convenient and exciting sports betting options to PlaySugarHouse players across the state.”

The Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery are now offering sports betting services to state residents through their FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive partnerships, respectively.

Connecticut Sports Betting Running At Full Capacity

Both the Mohegan Sun and Foxwood Casino have opened temporary retail sportsbooks and take wagers at sports betting kiosks throughout the casino. Both have permanent sportsbooks currently under construction.

Here are the full opportunities for online and in-person sports in the state.

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through one of Rush Street’s sportsbook brands.