SugarHouse Connecticut is geared up for the first weekend of CT online sports betting, one featuring a loaded slate of sporting events, with a big new player promo.

The first SugarHouse Connecticut promo available during the opening weekend of the state’s online sports betting operation delivers a 100% deposit match of up to $250. That means those who deposit $250 will have $500 to play with at the start of the sports betting experience.

SugarHouse, which has had successful runs in other legal sports betting states, figures to be a long-term player in CT’s emerging betting landscape. At the start, SugarHouse Connecticut is one of just three options available to prospective sports players. Getting in at the start should be helpful as other apps join the fray in the coming months.

In the short term, SugarHouse CT is coming out at launch with an aggressive deposit match promo ahead of and throughout a weekend featuring college football, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL Week 7 action.

SugarHouse CT Promo For Busy Sports Weekend

Whether it’s NBA opening weekend action, a critical slate of college football, the NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves, or NFL Week 7 action, there is absolutely no shortage of betting options for new sports bettors in Connecticut. And those looking for the best CT sports betting promos this weekend won’t have to look any further than the bonus offered by SugarHouse.

Unlike risk-free first bets or isolated game boosts, this new player promo is a bit less restrictive. That’s because bettors can grab their bonus cash and use it anyway they want. Whether taking it and placing it on a single-game wager or sprinkling it throughout several bets, players can dictate the terms of how the bonus cash is utilized. That’s particularly important during one of the rare weekends in which all four major professional sports (and college football) are all in play.

Notably, this SugarHouse CT promo isn’t a partial match like what is offered by some other rival apps. This is a complete 100% match, meaning a $50 deposit is met with a $50 bonus, a $200 deposit is met with a $200 match and so on.

How to Get the Best SugarHouse Connecticut Promo and Bonus

If you’re looking to get started with SugarHouse Connecticut and bet on this weekend’s games, here’s how to do it:

Click right here to register. The promo code will automatically populate. Complete some brief registration information.

to register. The promo code will automatically populate. Complete some brief registration information. Make a minimum first deposit of at least $10, although we recommend a larger deposit to get the larger bonus.

After deposit, the 100% bonus match will be issued.

Begin betting.

Busy Weekend on Tap

Connecticut sports betting hit the on switch at the right time. NLCS Game 6 between the Dodgers and Braves go down Saturday night, while wall-to-wall college football action spans Saturday’s schedule. NBA games both days will complement a weekend headlined by NFL Week 7 action.

