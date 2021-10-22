The Giants have officially ruled out Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s matchup against Carolina.

It was already expected, but now, it’s set in stone.

The Giants will not have running back Saquon Barkley or wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney when they face the Panthers this Sunday. Barkley and Toney are dealing with ankle injuries while Golladay is suffering from a knee injury.

This will be the second straight missed game for both Barkley and Golladay, who sustained their respective health issues in the Week 5 loss to Dallas.

Toney, on the other hand, exited the Week 6 loss to the Rams with his injury.

Giants Game Statuses vs. Panthers OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) DOUBTFUL:

DL Danny Shelton (pec) QUESTIONABLE:

TE Evan Engram (calf)

WR John Ross (hamstring)

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 22, 2021

As the report states, Evan Engram, John Ross, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton are all questionable. But according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, there’s optimism regarding the status of each player.

Slayton missed each of the last three games with his hamstring injury. Engram, Ross, and Shepard, however, played against the Rams.

