All three Giants offensive weapons are dealing with various injuries and aren’t expected to suit up against Carolina.

The 1-5 Giants can’t afford any more bad news, but that’s exactly what they’re receiving ahead of Week 7.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, it’s a “safe bet” Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney won’t suit up this Sunday. While Barkley and Toney are dealing with ankle injuries, Golladay is nursing a knee injury.

Barkley and Golladay exited the Week 5 loss to Dallas with their respective health issues and Toney left the Week 6 loss to the Rams with his own ailment.

The Giants have not placed any of the three individuals on injured reserve.

No sign on RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) again. Safe bet that all three will be ruled out. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 22, 2021

Thus, fans could see a ton of primary reserve running back Devontae Booker along with reserve receivers John Ross, Collin Johnson, and/or Dante Pettis against Carolina.

In other news, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are dealing with hamstring injuries and the latter could be a game-time decision this Sunday. Slayton hasn’t played since Week 3 because of the issue. Shepard also sustained his injury during Week 3 and missed Weeks 4 and 5 but played in Week 6.

Evan Engram additionally popped up on the Thursday injury report with a calf injury but practiced Friday during the portion in which media could be present, per Duggan.

TE Evan Engram participated in the open portion of today’s practice after being a surprise DNP yesterday with a calf injury. Judge downplayed it as “nicks and bumps.” — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 22, 2021

There was all this talk about the number of weapons the Giants employed on the offensive side of the ball entering this season. Injuries will hinder any team though, and right now, Big Blue is no exception.

The Giants and Panthers are set to kick off this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

