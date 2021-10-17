Daniel Jones put together his worst performance of the season on Sunday. The Giants ultimately lost to drop to 1-5.

Well, I hope you bet the Rams and laid the points.

Because it was not the Giants‘ day on Sunday…to say the absolute least.

New York suffered a brutal 38-11 loss to the Rams thanks in part to an awful day from quarterback Daniel Jones, who suited up after a concussion knocked him out of the Week 5 loss.

It was Jones’ worst performance of the year, which is disappointing when you remember how well he’s played this season.

He didn’t have many weapons to work with — Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Slayton were out while Kadarius Toney and C.J. Board exited early with injuries. But regardless, Jones looked off-target and lost for much of the afternoon.

Errant throws, the inability to effectively go through his progressions, and telegraphed passes led to Jones throwing a trio of interceptions. He had thrown just one pick on the season entering Sunday, which came on an end-of-half Hail Mary against New Orleans in Week 4.

Overall, Jones threw for 242 yards and zero touchdowns on 29-of-51 passing — a game to forget for the third-year quarterback.

Lack of Targets

The Giants continued to deal with a number of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

There was so much talk about the slate of targets Jones had to work with entering this season, but those targets have been dropping like flies lately.

Kenny Golladay (knee), Saquon Barkley (ankle), and Darius Slayton (hamstring) didn’t suit up. Slayton missed a third straight matchup after suffering his injury during the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

And during the game, Kadarius Toney exited early with an ankle injury (he had been dealing with the issue ahead of the matchup and was questionable but eventually active). Receiver and primary return specialist C.J. Board also exited with a forearm injury.

Jones was thus left with Sterling Shepard (who returned to the game field after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury), an unreliable Evan Engram, Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny, John Ross, Collin Johnson, and Dante Pettis, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.

Secondary Issues

The secondary regained its health ahead of this game — Jabrill Peppers was active after missing last week’s loss with a hamstring injury.

But the group looked as slow as ever.

This James Bradberry-, Adoree’ Jackson-, Logan Ryan-, and Peppers-led defensive backfield continued its mostly rough 2021 campaign and allowed Matthew Stafford to throw for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing.

New York couldn’t cover Cooper Kupp if its life depended on it. The veteran receiver constructed an impressive performance and caught nine balls for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The secondary, which just had a Pro Bowler in Bradberry last year, looked as lost as Jones did on the other side of the ball. This group has taken much heat in 2021, and the temperature certainly rose against Los Angeles.

Offensive Line’s Forgettable Day

The Giants fielded their sixth different starting offensive line combo in as many games, and while the unit has been better, its improvement wasn’t existent on Sunday.

Thanks to the early exit of left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and the struggles of tackles Matthew Peart and Nate Solder, Jones didn’t have much time to operate in multiple instances and was sacked four times.

It remains to be seen how the Giants will move forward — Thomas has been dealing with injuries and didn’t play in the loss to Dallas due to a foot issue (although, he was active). If he doesn’t suit up next week against Carolina and/or has to experience an injured reserve stint, fielding either Solder or Peart on Jones’ blindside doesn’t seem like an ideal situation.

