Second-year offensive tackle Matthew Peart will man Daniel Jones’ blindside while Andrew Thomas is on injured reserve.

The Giants have a new starting left tackle…for the time being at least.

According to USA Today’s Art Stapleton, Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale notes second-year man Matthew Peart will assume the blindside duties while veteran Nate Solder plays on the right side. This comes amid the absence of primary starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who landed on injured reserve this week with ankle and foot injuries.

Peart subbed in at left tackle when Thomas exited the Week 6 loss to the Rams with the ankle issue.

Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale said that the alignment moving forward while Andrew Thomas is on IR will be Matt Peart at left tackle and Nate Solder at right tackle. Says Peart is better fit at LT right now. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 21, 2021

When asked by Stapleton what this opportunity means for the 2020 third-rounder, Sale said he told Peart, “You’ve got a great opportunity. What are you going to do with it? For three games you get to be the guy. Don’t look over your shoulder. We need you to play, play at a high level and produce.”

Peart hasn’t developed as swiftly as the organization likely hoped. The general belief was that he was going to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle but the Giants decided to go with Solder at that spot. This came after the veteran opted out of the 2020 season and struggled for much of the previous two campaigns.

Regardless, Peart is the better fit on the left side due to Solder’s on-field issues, which arose when the veteran needed to start at that spot against the Cowboys in Week 5. Due to the lingering foot injury, Thomas was active for that matchup but didn’t play a snap.

