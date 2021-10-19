It’s another terrible start for the Giants.

Thanks to Sunday’s 38-11 loss to the Rams, Big Blue is now 1-5 and in the basement of the NFC East. The season is looking like a lost cause and it seems the organization should just focus on 2022 and beyond.

Joe Judge is keeping the faith though, regardless of how hard that may be.

“This is definitely going to get better, so there you go,” Judge told NFL Network’s Kim Jones and the rest of the media Monday. “I don’t know what kind of guarantee [the fans] want, but I can assure everyone out there that’s a Giants fan and they want to know when it’s going to turn. I can tell them right now we’re working tirelessly to make sure we get this thing turned around in the right direction, not just for short-term results, but for long-term success.”

This belief comes in spite of the fact the Giants are dealing with an inconsistent offensive line, a putrid defense, injuries to numerous offensive weapons and linemen, and a brutal upcoming schedule. New York faces the Panthers, Chiefs, Raiders, and Buccaneers in its next four games.

These immense on-field struggles are what justified the boos from Giants fans at MetLife Stadium Sunday. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams noted after the loss he’s not in love with the negative gesture, but you cannot blame the fans for showing their frustrations in the midst of what’s looking to be another lost season.

However, not everyone seems to have that same take on the booing.

“I heard this study once that said the testosterone levels of the fans goes down after a loss, so what that tells me is they’re in it with us,” offensive tackle Nate Solder said to the New York Post‘s Paul Schwartz along with other media members. “They’re in there, tooth and nail, they’re fighting the fights in their minds and going through it with us emotionally. I think I understand where they’re coming from because, quite frankly, we feel the same way a lot of times. We are not playing up to our standards. We need to continue to play better, so we’re with them on that. We want to see improvement as much as they do.”

The bottom line is this: Losing by double digits for the second consecutive week and allowing 82 combined points through the pair of games will get you booed, especially when you play in the New York market and haven’t been a consistently good team since the 2016 season.

Giants fans are upset and impatient, and have the right to be when they pay money to see the team perform like it did against Los Angeles.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.