Who will lead the NHL in goals this season?

As we get ready for the new NHL season to begin, those who are so inclined may be looking for a good bet for individual NHL awards in the coming season.

Previously, we started our series picking some best bets for individual awards by selecting five quality buys for the Art Ross Trophy (top point-producer).

Today, let’s continue with a few good bets to win the Rocket Richard Trophy.

The Rocket Richard Trophy

The Rocket Richard Trophy is given to the player who leads the NHL in goals each year. Toronto’s Auston Matthews won the Rocket Richard after torching the all-Canada division for 41 goals in only 52 games last season.

So who are the best bets to win the award in 2022? (Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.)

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

ODDS: +350

As we already noted, Matthews took home this piece of individual hardware last year. With a full 82-game schedule in front of him, and a lot to prove after another ugly early postseason exit for the Leafs, Matthews and company should be motivated to improve. If Matthews can score 41 in 52 games, is a 60-goal season out of the question?

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

ODDS: +2600

With David Krejci no longer with Boston, the Bruins will need Marchand to step up even more. He finished last season sixth in the NHL with 29 goals (in 53 games). With a full 82-game schedule coming and more games against weaker opponents in a traditional division format, Marchand could streak his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

ODDS: +1000

The easy play for any big individual awards is one of McDavid or Draisaitl. We’re going to lean more in favor of Draisaitl picking up the scoring this year as the NHL moves back to the usual divisions. He finished last season ranked fourth in the NHL with 31 goals in 56 games.

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

ODDS: +2600

No, not Patrick Kane. DeBrincat has emerged as Chicago’s most lethal scorer; he finished last year ranked third in the NHL with 32 goals in 53 games. He could benefit from the addition of the Coyotes to the Central Division and Nashville taking a significant step back this offseason. He’s a quality sleeper buy for the Rocket Richard this season.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

ODDS: +3400

Barkov scored 26 goals in 50 games last year, which ranked ninth in the NHL. The Panthers move back to their traditional division this season with elevated expectations after a terrific 2021 season. What makes Barkov a strong bet is his contract situation: he was going to be an unrestricted free agent after the coming season. But on Friday morning he got paid.

Hearing Barkov extension comes in at 8x$10M, with majority coming in signing bonuses. Panthers step up and keep their captain. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 8, 2021

