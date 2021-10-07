Barstool Sportsbook is locked in and ready for a monster weekend of sports action with a number of outstanding promos, boosts, and bonuses.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promos deliver a number of ways to win and wager on a packed sports weekend that features NFL Week 5, college football, and playoff baseball. New players will get started with a $1,000 risk-free bet while current players can grab boosted odds, merchandise specials, and more.

From start to finish this weekend, Barstool Sportsbook offers a number of aggressive specials, showing once again why it has become a leading online sportsbook app in a number of states.

Barstool Sportsbook Promos for NFL, CFB, and MLB Playoffs

If you’re looking to jump into the mix with the Barstool Sportsbook app, this weekend is the perfect time to do it. A busy slate gets underway Thursday afternoon with the resumption of MLB postseason action while the night brings a critical NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks.

All new players can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet, but Barstool Sportsbook has a number of promos and bonuses beyond that. On Thursday night, bettors who wager $100+ on standard pregame Rams-Seahawks markets will receive a Lucky Larry (Pardon My Take) hoodie.

Meanwhile, bettors can back MeganMakinMoney’s latest pick (Browns moneyline over Chargers) to grab a free crewneck Barstool Sportsbook sweatshirt.

Bettors can also grab a football crossover special by betting $50+ in live wagers on Thursday Night Football to unlock a 100% risk-free bet on any college football game played Saturday. Moreover, bettors can lock in any MLB postseason squad to win it all. If the bet wins, grab a $3 bonus for every +1 run differential that team accrues this October.

As the weekend continues, look for every bonuses payouts and betting specials on MLB, NCAA football, and NFL Week 5 action.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus and Boosts

Beyond free bets and some of the other specials mentioned above, the app does a consistently excellent job with providing players a number of odds boosts. These markets will update on marquee events throughout the weekend, but get underway Thursday with these highlights:

Houston to win vs. Tulane and Over 60 points (+200)

Russell Wilson to record under 272.5 passing yards, Rams to win

Cooper Kupp or DK Metcalf to score first TD (+435)

You can also back Brandon Walker or Kelly in Vegas with their college football picks:

Brandon: Texas +3.5, Ole Miss -6.5, Baylor -2.5, Iowa -1.5, Western Kentucky -3.5

Kelly: Oklahoma -3.5, Arkansas +6.5, West Virginia +2.5, Penn State +1.5, UTSA +3.5

