The Jets search for their first win of the year when the Ryan Tannehill-led Titans travel to MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Zach Wilson has gotten off to a rough start.

The offensive line is really missing a leader like Mekhi Becton.

The defense, while relatively strong in comparison to the team’s other units, has its negative moments.

The New York Jets have begun the year 0-3, and while this was supposed to be a developmental season anyway, it’s looking like 2021 could be worse than some imagined.

Robert Saleh and his squad are desperate for their first win and will look to achieve that against the Titans on Sunday.

Could New York take advantage of a Tennessee team dealing with injuries?

Game Info

Tennessee Titans (2-1) @ New York Jets (0-3)

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

Jets Total Points: Over-19.5 (-110), Under-19.5 (-120)

Over-19.5 (-110), Under-19.5 (-120) Titans Total Points: Over-25.5 (-115), Under-25.5 (-115)

Over-25.5 (-115), Under-25.5 (-115) First Team to Score: Jets (+120), Titans (-150)

Jets (+120), Titans (-150) Last Team to Score: Jets (+110), Titans (-140)

Jets (+110), Titans (-140) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-180), Under-1.5 (+140)

Over-1.5 (-180), Under-1.5 (+140) Titans Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-170), Under-2.5 (+130)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Derrick Henry Over-121.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Titans are absolutely the more talented team in this matchup and I find it surprising they’re only a 6.0-point favorite. They will be playing ahead and running the ball a significant amount late in the game, which will lead to Derrick Henry surpassing 121.5 rushing yards.

Henry is averaging 117.7 rushing yards per game following 182-yard and 113-yard performances in Weeks 2 and 3. Tennessee will also be without receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, so the expectation is that the run game will carry notable weight within the game plan.

Corey Davis Over-4.5 Receptions (+110).

Elijah Moore will not be playing due to a concussion. The same goes for Jeff Smith, who unfortunately was involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

Jamison Crowder is returning but he hasn’t been fully healthy; a groin injury limited him in practice this week.

Having said all of that, expect Zach Wilson to rely on Corey Davis for much of the game. He’ll absolutely be the top target for the Jets on Sunday and will rack up at least five catches, which he did against both the Panthers (Week 1) and Broncos (Week 3).

Zach Wilson Over-32.5 Pass Attempts (-130)

All signs point toward this bet hitting.

Zach Wilson is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, surpassed 32.5 pass attempts in each of his first three games, and there’s a good chance the Jets will be playing from behind given they’re the inferior team.

There’s a reason this play carries -130 odds, but despite that, this is a good value bet. It’s a $130 wager for a potential $100 reward on something absolutely bound to occur, given it has every single week.

Players to Watch

Denzel Mims

Elijah Moore is dealing with a concussion and so is Jeff Smith.

Jamison Crowder, while active, is dealing with a groin injury.

Thus, we may finally see a legitimate role for Denzel Mims, who will be active.

The second-year receiver has been a mystery this season and was a healthy scratch in Weeks 2 and 3. He missed much of the spring due to food poisoning and had a tough time working his way up the depth chart prior to the regular season.

But amid these setbacks to other receivers, Mims has a chance to truly redeem himself and prove he can be an integral part of this offense.

Ashtyn Davis

The second-year safety will finally be active after he missed the first three games with a foot injury.

And already, he’ll (partly) have some big shoes to fill.

The Jets will be without Marcus Maye for the next few weeks after the fifth-year player suffered an ankle injury.

Davis will need to step up in his 2021 debut and help man this defensive backfield. This could also be somewhat of a rehearsal for Davis to be an important long-term asset of that secondary. Maye’s long-term future is uncertain after the Jets franchise tagged him in the offseason.

Front seven

Again, we have a group of individuals in the “Players to Watch” section.

But if we’re being honest, the entire front seven may be needed to just bring down Derrick Henry.

The veteran running back is already undergoing a fabulous season and is a massive part of Tennessee’s offense. The Titans will certainly utilize him a significant amount, and it’s important the Jets defense limits his production and forces Ryan Tannehill to throw, especially considering A.J. Brown and Julio Jones won’t be active.

