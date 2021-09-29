Jeff Smith was not at practice Wednesday due to the crash, which occurred while he was on his way to the facility.

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash Wednesday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The crash reportedly occurred when Smith was on his way to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for Wednesday’s practice.

#Jets WR Jeff Smith, not at practice today, was in a car crash heading to the facility this morning, source said. He will be on the injury report today with details of what he’s dealing with. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Smith ended up arriving at the team’s facility and was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion.

Smith could thus miss the upcoming Week 4 matchup with Tennessee, taking place this Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET). Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is also dealing with a concussion, which he suffered in this past Sunday’s blowout loss to Denver.

Turns out that WR Jeff Smith suffered a concussion during his car accident, according to the #Jets. It was diagnosed after he got to the facility and was examined by the docs. So it looks like they will be down 2 WRs, Moore and Smith. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 29, 2021

Smith was only on the field for six offensive snaps against the Broncos and caught a ball on his lone target for 13 yards. He additionally earned seven special teams reps in the loss.

If Smith and Moore both sit out Week 4, could the Jets field Denzel Mims? The second-year receiver, who’s mainly been a mystery this season, was a healthy scratch in the team’s Week 2 and 3 matchups. Mims caught one ball for 40 yards against Carolina in Week 1.