The Jets are expected to field wide receiver Jamison Crowder for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Crowder is “looking good” for this Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee. Due to a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and a groin injury (which has limited him in practice), Crowder didn’t play in any of the first three regular-season games.

Unfortunately, Saleh also said wideout Elijah Moore will not play against the Titans. The rookie second-rounder is dealing with a concussion.

Robert Saleh ruled out S Marcus Maye, who’s put a few weeks with an ankle injury, and WRs Jeff Smith (concussion) and Elijah Moore (concussion). WR Jamison Crowder (groin) is “looking good” to play Sunday.#Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) October 1, 2021

Moore sustained this issue during the Week 3 loss to Denver last Sunday. He caught three balls for 22 yards in the blowout.

With the rule-out of Jeff Smith (who was involved in a car crash Wednesday), the Jets receiving corps for Sunday could include Crowder, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios, and…Denzel Mims?

That’s right — after he was a healthy scratch in Weeks 2 and 3, Mims will be active on Sunday, per Saleh.

Denzel Mims will be active this week, Saleh said. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 1, 2021

Mims has been sort of a mystery but could provide reliable assistance against Tennessee. He’s caught one ball for 40 yards this season.

Marcus Maye will also be out with an ankle injury, but that’s already been established. The fifth-year safety should miss 3-4 weeks and his absence from the field could encompass each of the next three games (New York’s bye week lands in Week 6).

The Jets, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, are absolutely hungry for a victory after commencing the season with three consecutive losses. They and the Titans kick off at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

