New Jersey reported a strong sports betting handle total for the month of August as the state enters into the lucrative fall season of NFL betting.
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported a total sports betting handle of $664.7 million for the month of August, a 14.9% increase over July’s $578.7 million total.
The state reported $427.7 million in total gaming revenue for the month.
Of the $427.7 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $52 million for the month.
Every single casino in the state reported a positive sports wagering revenue figure for July, except for the Golden Nugget which reported a loss of $9,107.
|Casino Licensees
|2021 August Sports Wagering Revenue
|2021 July Sports Wagering Revenue
|Bally's (Premier)
|$107,202
|$(110,637)
|Borgata
|$4,685,889
|$6,251,883
|Caesars
|$639,617
|$347,552
|Golden Nugget
|$(9,109)
|$69,907
|Golden Nugget Online Gaming
|$87,873
|$79,223
|Hard Rock
|$704,647
|$1,142,384
|Harrah's
|$105,111
|$250,251
|Ocean Casino
|$335,999
|$1,605,999
|Resorts
|$263,068
|$282,784
|Resorts Digital
|$12,951,214
|$10,614,583
|Tropicana
|$2,150,969
|$161,556
The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $26.8 million in revenue for August.
|Racetrack Licensees
|2021 August Revenue
|2021 July Revenue
|Freehold Raceway
|$885,094
|$167,792
|Meadowlands
|$26,868,588
|$31,703,342
|Monmouth Park
|$2,246,919
|$2,401,638