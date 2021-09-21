new jersey online sports betting

New Jersey reported a strong sports betting handle total for the month of August as the state enters into the lucrative fall season of NFL betting.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported a total sports betting handle of $664.7 million for the month of August, a 14.9% increase over July’s $578.7 million total.

The state reported $427.7 million in total gaming revenue for the month.

Of the $427.7 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $52 million for the month.

Every single casino in the state reported a positive sports wagering revenue figure for July, except for the Golden Nugget which reported a loss of $9,107.

Casino Licensees2021 August Sports Wagering Revenue2021 July Sports Wagering Revenue
Bally's (Premier)$107,202$(110,637)
Borgata$4,685,889$6,251,883
Caesars $639,617$347,552
Golden Nugget$(9,109)$69,907
Golden Nugget Online Gaming$87,873$79,223
Hard Rock$704,647$1,142,384
Harrah's$105,111$250,251
Ocean Casino$335,999$1,605,999
Resorts$263,068$282,784
Resorts Digital$12,951,214$10,614,583
Tropicana$2,150,969$161,556

The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $26.8 million in revenue for August.

Racetrack Licensees2021 August Revenue2021 July Revenue
Freehold Raceway$885,094$167,792
Meadowlands$26,868,588$31,703,342
Monmouth Park$2,246,919$2,401,638