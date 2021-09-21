New Jersey reported a strong sports betting handle total for the month of August as the state enters into the lucrative fall season of NFL betting.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported a total sports betting handle of $664.7 million for the month of August, a 14.9% increase over July’s $578.7 million total.

The state reported $427.7 million in total gaming revenue for the month.

Of the $427.7 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $52 million for the month.

Every single casino in the state reported a positive sports wagering revenue figure for July, except for the Golden Nugget which reported a loss of $9,107.

Casino Licensees 2021 August Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 July Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $107,202 $(110,637) Borgata $4,685,889 $6,251,883 Caesars $639,617 $347,552 Golden Nugget $(9,109) $69,907 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $87,873 $79,223 Hard Rock $704,647 $1,142,384 Harrah's $105,111 $250,251 Ocean Casino $335,999 $1,605,999 Resorts $263,068 $282,784 Resorts Digital $12,951,214 $10,614,583 Tropicana $2,150,969 $161,556

The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $26.8 million in revenue for August.