July is a slow month in the sports betting world and the quagmire did not spare the titan that is New Jersey.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported the total sports betting handle for the month of July was $578.7 million, down from $766.8 million in June.

However, the state’s total gaming revenue for July was $450.6 million, an increase over the record setting June total of $392.8 million in gaming revenue.

Of the $450.6 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $55 million for the month.

Every single casino in the state reported a positive sports wagering revenue figure for July, except for Bally’s (Premier) as the sportsbook reported a loss of $110,637.

Casino Licensees 2021 July Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 June Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $(110,637) $339,469 Borgata $6,251,883 $6,851,736 Caesars $347,552 $257,273 Golden Nugget $69,907 $95,103 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $79,223 $80,615 Hard Rock $1,142,384 $658,075 Harrah's $250,251 $9,403 Ocean Casino $1,605,999 $2,512,227 Resorts $282,784 $164,081 Resorts Digital $10,614,583 $13,023,157 Tropicana $161,556 $98,781

The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $31.7 million in revenue for July.