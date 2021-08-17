new jersey online sports betting

July is a slow month in the sports betting world and the quagmire did not spare the titan that is New Jersey.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported the total sports betting handle for the month of July was $578.7 million, down from $766.8 million in June.

However, the state’s total gaming revenue for July was $450.6 million, an increase over the record setting June total of $392.8 million in gaming revenue.

Of the $450.6 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $55 million for the month.

Every single casino in the state reported a positive sports wagering revenue figure for July, except for Bally’s (Premier) as the sportsbook reported a loss of $110,637.

Casino Licensees2021 July Sports Wagering Revenue2021 June Sports Wagering Revenue
Bally's (Premier)$(110,637)$339,469
Borgata$6,251,883$6,851,736
Caesars $347,552$257,273
Golden Nugget$69,907$95,103
Golden Nugget Online Gaming$79,223$80,615
Hard Rock$1,142,384$658,075
Harrah's$250,251$9,403
Ocean Casino$1,605,999$2,512,227
Resorts$282,784$164,081
Resorts Digital$10,614,583$13,023,157
Tropicana$161,556$98,781

The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $31.7 million in revenue for July.

Racetrack Licensees2021 July Revenue2021 June Revenue
Freehold Raceway$167,792$132,775
Meadowlands$31,703,342$44,508,416
Monmouth Park$2,401,638$2,536,433