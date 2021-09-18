Sunday Night Football should be a spectacle in Week 2 as the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. With a total set in the mid-50s, oddsmakers believe that this game’s number of dynamic offensive playmakers are in store for big nights. Of course, with so many notable names on the field, player prop bets should be popular.

Let’s jump into this AFC prime time showdown with a look at the best Chiefs vs. Ravens player props picks for Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Props

Travis Kelce Over 7.5 receptions (DraftKings Sportsbook +100)

When the Chiefs broke down film from the Ravens-Raiders game this past week, it had to jump off the page that Darren Waller caught 10 of his 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Raiders to victory.

If Andy Reid needs a solid place to start his offensive game planning, where better to begin than “get the ball to Travis Kelce early and often”? Waller and Kelce are in another stratosphere in terms of tight end skill sets and, until Baltimore proves they have the defensive personnel to stop a guy like that, you have to test the waters.

.@tkelce mic'd against Cleveland will get you HYPED 😤 pic.twitter.com/tZEW6z2Dcz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2021

Kelce averaged 7.0 receptions per game last regular season on 9.7 targets per game, averages that spiked to 10.3 receptions and 13.7 targets per game in the team’s all-important playoff games. He caught eight or more passes in 10 of the team’s final 11 games of 2020, tallying seven receptions in the one game where he failed to top this prop total.

He has caught at least six balls in all of his career encounters against Baltimore and should be relied upon even more heavily in this one.

Patrick Mahomes Under 0.5 Interceptions (DraftKings Sportsbook -195)

Sure, a steep price tag here, but how can you argue with Mahomes’ September perfection? The guy is now 11-0 in September football games with an NFL record 35 touchdowns thrown without a single interception. We could just end this rationale right there, as it literally does not get any more compelling than that.

However, we will fluff up that pillow just a tad by mentioning that Mahomes has also thrown just 11 interceptions across 29 regular season games over the last two seasons. He only threw an interception in four of his 15 regular season games in 2020, in fact. In his career against Baltimore, he has thrown just one pick in 132 pass attempts across three starts, with that one interception coming in his first start against them back in 2018.

Chiefs-Ravens Player Props Travis Kelce Over 7.5 receptions (DraftKings Sportsbook +100) Patrick Mahomes Under 0.5 Interceptions (DraftKings Sportsbook -195) Lamar Jackson Over 295.5 Pass + Rush Yards (DraftKings Sportsbook -110)

While Mahomes only turned it over through the air in two of his eight road starts last season, Cleveland only picked off its opponent in half of its home games in 2020. In fact, this Browns team that was tied for 10th least interceptions in the league last year and has been bottom half in picks three years running, have now failed to intercept a ball in six of its last 10 home games.

Lamar Jackson Over 295.5 Pass + Rush Yards (DraftKings Sportsbook -110)

The Ravens lost three running backs to season-ending injuries in the span of a couple weeks just before the start of the regular season. They began signing any free agent who had carried the ball in the last ten years shortly after. But, as we saw last week in their loss to Las Vegas, the continuity in the backfield takes time to develop and this rushing attack that dominated the league in yards per game the last few seasons might look a bit awkward at times early on.

To keep the Ravens relevant, Lamar Jackson is going to have to do it all with both his arm and legs for the time being. He rushed for 86 yards last week to go with 235 yards passing and we should see more of the same here against the Chiefs. With Mahomes proving throughout his young career that he is almost perfect in September games, Jackson will know he needs to put up points on almost every drive to give his team a chance to win.

He has averaged 65.3 rushing yards per game against KC in three career meetings, leaving him with just 231 yards passing to cash our prop bet here, a number he has reached 11 times since the start of 2019, when he topped that number in four straight games to start the season.

Kansas City gave up over 300 yards passing and over 150 yards rushing in a win last week and have been in the league’s bottom half against the rush the last several years. Jackson should find space to do his thing in the Sunday Night Football national spotlight.

