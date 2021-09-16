The Yankees didn’t have many names make the updated list.

When Baseball America offered its final updated top 100 prospect rankings for the 2021 season earlier this week, the Yankees weren’t highlighted much.

In fact, only three future Yankees made the list. And Jasson Dominguez, easily the most hyped prospect in the Yankees’ system, was third among the Pinstripes’ prospects.

So how did the Yankees’ youngsters rank overall? Let’s take a look at what BA had to say.

22. Anthony Volpe, SS

Comments: “After a pro debut marred by mononucleosis and then a missed year of game reps due to the pandemic, Volpe filled up the stat sheet in 2021 with his polished skill set. He’s making frequent contact, hitting the ball hard when he does swing and controlling the strike zone well, helping his stock take a huge leap forward in 2021.”

59. Oswald Peraza, SS

Comments: “Peraza has always hit the ball hard, so the Yankees worked with him to hit the ball in the air more often. The work behind the scenes paid off on the field in 2021, with Peraza showing a potential combination of power and speed at a middle-infield position.”

61. Jasson Dominguez, OF

Comments: “Dominguez has some of the better raw tools in the minors packed into a compact, bulky frame. While many of Dominguez’s peers spent 2021 in either the Dominican Summer League or the U.S. complex leagues, the Yankees pushed Dominguez aggressively as an 18-year-old to Low-A, where he has held his own after already making an appearance in the Futures Game.”