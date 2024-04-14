Aaron Judge looked like his old self when he smashed a three-run home run against the Guardians on Sunday.

Facing lefty Logan Allen, Judge hit a hanging sweeper into the deepest part of the left field bleachers. It hit the back row of seats before bouncing forward again. Statcast measured the blast at 469 feet with exit velocity at 114 mph.

The Yankees lead the Guardians 3-0 on Judge’s third home run of the season. As an added bonus, this marked the 260th home run of his career. Aaron Judge is now tied with former captain Derek Jeter for ninth on the Yankees’ all-time list.

Cleveland immediately answered back with a two-run shot from renowned Yankee killer Jose Ramirez. Stay tuned to ESNY for more updates!