Giancarlo Stanton’s short hot streak continued Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Facing righty Bowden Francis, Stanton destroyed a 2-2 fastball into the second deck in left field for a grand slam home run. Statcast measured the shot at 417 feet with an exit velocity at 110.6 mph.

They don't get hit much harder than this. pic.twitter.com/8xPsDMwoYT — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 7, 2024

It was Stanton’s second home run of the year. The Yankees lead Toronto 5-1 in the fourth inning.