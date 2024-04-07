Brad Penner | USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton’s short hot streak continued Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Facing righty Bowden Francis, Stanton destroyed a 2-2 fastball into the second deck in left field for a grand slam home run. Statcast measured the shot at 417 feet with an exit velocity at 110.6 mph.

It was Stanton’s second home run of the year. The Yankees lead Toronto 5-1 in the fourth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

