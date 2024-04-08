Juan Soto electrified an already rambunctious Yankee Stadium crowd on Monday night when he launched his first home run in the Bronx.

Facing Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo, Soto’s three-run homer was a moonshot down the right field line. It was his second home run of the season. Statcast measured it at 384 feet with a modest exit velocity, just 87.4 mph.

JUAN SOTO, WELCOME TO NEW YORK 🗣️💥 IT'S BEEN WAITING FOR YOU (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/DZDSqGRB9H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2024

Soto’s home run capped a six-run inning in which Anthony Volpe launched a three-run hot of his own. The Yankees lead the Marlins 6-0 in the fifth inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights!