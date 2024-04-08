Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto electrified an already rambunctious Yankee Stadium crowd on Monday night when he launched his first home run in the Bronx.

Facing Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo, Soto’s three-run homer was a moonshot down the right field line. It was his second home run of the season. Statcast measured it at 384 feet with a modest exit velocity, just 87.4 mph.

Soto’s home run capped a six-run inning in which Anthony Volpe launched a three-run hot of his own. The Yankees lead the Marlins 6-0 in the fifth inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights!

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

