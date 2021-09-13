We’re down to the final game of Week 1 NFL action, but that isn’t stopping Barstool Sportsbook from making their boldest push for new users by offering their largest risk-free first bet offer ever.

For one day only, Barstool Sportsbook is offering new users who sign up a risk-free first bet of up to $5,000 ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football game. This is a massive offer and is five times more than their typical $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE5000 SIGNUP BONUS $5,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Over the past few months, Barstool Sportsbook has launched in an additional five states, raising their total states available list to nine. The folks at Barstool Sportsbook are likely cognizant of the fact that there are prospective bettors who could look to sign up for a sportsbook ahead of tonight’s Ravens vs. Raiders game. As such, they’re offering an incredible $5,000 risk-free first bet for new users to take advantage of.

Click here and use promo code ELITE5000 to get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

$5,000 Risk-Free First Bet Promo from Barstool Sportsbook is Only Good for Today

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play host to the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in the final game of the NFL’s Week 1 slate. New users who sign up today only can earn an incredible $5,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

Although tonight’s contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders is the biggest marquee matchup of the evening, bettors who sign up for Barstool Sportsbook today can make their first wager of up to $5,000 on a different game of their choosing as long as it takes place on September 13, 2021.

This $5,000 risk-free first bet offer is the largest you’ll find from any legal online sportsbook, and represents a 5x multiplier on Barstool Sportsbook’s usual $1,000 risk-free offer.

Barstool Sportsbook users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, and Indiana can get in on this one-day-only $5,000 risk-free first bet offer.

How to Sign Up for Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook’s risk-free first bet of up to $5,000 promo is an enormous offer and one that’s only good for today. This one-day special represents a 5x multiplier on Barstool Sportsbook’s typical $1,000 risk-free first bet offer. In order to get in on the action, you’ll need to sign up for a Barstool Sportsbook account.

Click here and use promo code ELITE5000 to sign up for a Barstool Sportsbook account and qualify for the $5,000 risk-free bet promo.

and use promo code ELITE5000 to sign up for a Barstool Sportsbook account and qualify for the $5,000 risk-free bet promo. Make your initial deposit using one of a number of safe funding methods including PayPal, credit/debit card, and online banking.

Navigate to the game of your choosing taking place on 9/13/21 and place a first bet of up to $5,000.

Watch the game and see if your team wins or loses. If your selected team wins its game, you’ll earn the payment outlined when you placed your first bet. If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account with site credit up to $5,000. Keep in mind that this $5,000 risk-free first bet promo offer is only good for today.

Get a $5,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use promo code ELITE5000 to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook.