Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee is live in the Volunteer state and there has never been a better time to get in on the action as the NFL regular season and other full college slate of action is ready to kick off.

Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee has officially launched, making it the eighth state to go live since first coming on the scene last year. Tennessee bettors can expect the same competitive odds, top-notch customer service, and lucrative promos that the growing brand is becoming known for.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

In short, for both Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee and prospective bettors, the timing of this launch in could not be any more perfect. The Tennessee Titans will kick off in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Volunteers will look to go 2-0 when they play Pitt on Saturday afternoon.

These local matchups headline a jam-packed schedule of wall-to-wall football action this weekend.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee.

Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee Launches

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN OF TENNESSEE WE ARE LIVE pic.twitter.com/gpRZ64VliZ — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 8, 2021

Barstool Sportsbook is already developing a strong track record as one of the most user-friendly sportsbooks in the country. The easy-to-use app is loaded with a number of betting markets, enhanced odds, and other betting specials. Tennessee is relatively new to the sports betting scene, but this is a big moment for bettors in the state, and Barstool figures to make big moves in the market.

To attract new players, Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee launches with a massive $1,000 risk-free first bet. That means that new users who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee can place their first bet without any risk attached.

If the wager wins, you bring home the money. If it loses, your account will be refunded in site credit up to $1,000.

The Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee app is going to have the same easy-to-use interface, competitive odds, and enticing specials that users in other states have grown accustomed to.

They have a constant stream of promos featuring personalities like Dave “El Pres” Portnoy, Big Cat, MeganMakinMoney, Kelly in Vegas, and others. Keep an eye out for promos on the Titans and Volunteers as football kicks into high gear.

Getting Started With Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee

Signing up with Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee is a hassle-free process that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Here is a step-by-step breakdown to help get you started:

Create an account with Barstool Sportsbook by clicking right here . Use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

by clicking right . to get a $1,000 risk-free bet. Make an initial deposit in the amount that you want to wager on your risk-free first bet.

Place that first bet on any market.

Just in Time for Football Season

If you are you ready for some football — and some football betting — you’re in luck.

Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee could not have picked a better time to launch. Tennessee football fans are chomping at the bit for the chance to watch their local teams.

It’s safe to say plenty of Tennessee football fans are also anxious to place a few bets on their favorite squads. Although the Volunteers have fallen on hard times in recent years, a new season –and a new head coach in Josh Heupel–brings optimism. Meanwhile, the Titans figure to contend in the AFC.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with Barstool Sportsbook Tennessee.