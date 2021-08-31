The New York Giants are adding an interior offensive lineman to their roster in the midst of Tuesday’s annual cutdown day.

The Giants further add depth to the interior of the offensive line with yet another trade.

After sending B.J. Hill and a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals for Billy Price Monday, Big Blue reportedly traded for Ben Bredeson of the Ravens Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero eventually revealed the draft picks that are involved in the deal.

Pelissero notes that while the Giants are giving up a 2022 fourth-round pick, they are receiving Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-rounder, and a 2023 seventh-rounder.

Thus, the Giants add a future draft resource while improving the offensive line depth they currently employ.

Bredeson, 23, was a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Ravens out of Michigan. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and second-team All-American for the Wolverines in 2019 before playing in 10 games for Baltimore last year.

This addition comes amid the numerous releases of Giants offensive linemen during Tuesday’s annual cutdown day. New York has already cut Chad Slade, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Jackson Barton, Jonotthan Harrison, and Kenny Wiggins.

Price and Bredeson will likely be depth pieces initially and could find enhanced roles in the event injuries or struggles arise. The projected offensive line, from left to right, is currently Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, and Matthew Peart.

It’s a unit with the crucial task of protecting Daniel Jones in 2021. The Giants improved their slate of offensive skill players this offseason, but a lack of time for Jones to operate will render the weapons obsolete.