The Giants must shrink their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Who will be leaving the active roster?
The annual cutdown date has arrived.
By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Giants must shrink their active roster to 53 players. Thus, some of the individuals you saw in the preseason games may eventually move on to other teams, while others could have their careers ended.
It’s a sad day for many, but unfortunately, a mandatory one around the league.
Who will the Giants be cutting ahead of the deadline?
OL Chad Slade
#Giants are waiving G Chad Slade.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021
CB Madre Harper
The #Giants are releasing CB Madre Harper, source said. He played in nine games for them last year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
The Giants have cut TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and LB Niko Lalas.
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 31, 2021
LB Niko Lalos
The Giants have cut TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and LB Niko Lalas.
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 31, 2021
WR Matt Cole
WR Matt Cole is being waived, per source. Young WR out of McKendree showed some versatility and flashed on special teams.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2021
