giants giants roster cutdown
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants must shrink their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Who will be leaving the active roster?

Ryan Honey

The annual cutdown date has arrived.

By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Giants must shrink their active roster to 53 players. Thus, some of the individuals you saw in the preseason games may eventually move on to other teams, while others could have their careers ended.

It’s a sad day for many, but unfortunately, a mandatory one around the league.

Who will the Giants be cutting ahead of the deadline?

OL Chad Slade

CB Madre Harper

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

LB Niko Lalos

WR Matt Cole