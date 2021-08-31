The Giants must shrink their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Who will be leaving the active roster?

The annual cutdown date has arrived.

By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Giants must shrink their active roster to 53 players. Thus, some of the individuals you saw in the preseason games may eventually move on to other teams, while others could have their careers ended.

It’s a sad day for many, but unfortunately, a mandatory one around the league.

Who will the Giants be cutting ahead of the deadline?

OL Chad Slade

#Giants are waiving G Chad Slade. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021

CB Madre Harper

The #Giants are releasing CB Madre Harper, source said. He played in nine games for them last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

The Giants have cut TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and LB Niko Lalas. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 31, 2021

LB Niko Lalos

The Giants have cut TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and LB Niko Lalas. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 31, 2021

WR Matt Cole