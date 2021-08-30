B.J. Hill’s tenure in East Rutherford is over. The Giants will be trading the defensive lineman ahead of the regular season.

B.J. Hill didn’t play a single snap in the Giants‘ “dress rehearsal” preseason matchup Sunday night — an interesting development.

Joe Judge was asked about this during a Monday Zoom session with the media and revealed Hill was to be a part of a trade.

“We’ve talked to B.J., I’m not going to go through all the details, but B.J. will be part of a trade,” Judge said. “Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or [the return]. But B.J. has been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Honestly, he’s a guy there’s a lot of drawn interest from, I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player, I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league, he’s in a unique position in the room he’s in, it was the last year of his contract, and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team and also put a player we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something I think works out for both parties very well, we appreciate everything B.J. did, I have a lot of respect for him as a person and a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Shortly thereafter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Giants would be sending Hill to Cincinnati for interior offensive lineman Billy Price.

Trade: The #Giants are trading BJ Hill to the #Bengals and receiving former first-rounder Billy Price. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News additionally reports the Giants are sending over a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The full terms of the #Giants' trade, per sources: Bengals get: DL B.J. Hill and a conditional 7th-round pick Giants get: OL Billy Price — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 30, 2021

The Bengals took Price in the first round of the 2018 draft at No. 21 overall. He appeared in all 16 games last year with just one start.

Price could provide depth on the interior of the offensive line but may potentially earn playing time in the event injuries or struggles arise. Shane Lemieux has been dealing with a knee injury suffered early in training camp, so Price could thus find an enhanced role should a setback in his recovery occur.

Hill was certainly fighting for a roster spot — his role has diminished every single year since he entered the league in 2018.

B.J. took part on 59% of the defensive snaps during his rookie campaign but then was on the field for 44% and 35% of the defensive reps in 2019 and 2020, respectively.