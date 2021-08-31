Shane Lemieux dealt with a knee injury for much of training camp but will try to play without having to undergo surgery.

Not great news for the New York Giants nor their starting left guard, Shane Lemieux. Regardless, it may not be the worst-case scenario.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports Lemieux is dealing with a partially torn patellar tendon. He suffered a knee injury at the beginning of training camp and hasn’t been fully healthy since.

Lemieux is expected to at least attempt to play without needing to undergo surgery.

The offensive line-related roster moves the Giants made this week may now begin to make sense.

While they cut a number of reserve depth pieces, the Giants also traded for Bengals interior offensive lineman Billy Price on Monday before acquiring interior lineman Ben Bredeson from the Ravens Tuesday.

Price and Bredeson could be more reliable reserve pieces than what Big Blue previously employed, and either could see an enhanced role should Lemieux need to miss time during the regular season.

Lemieux didn’t play at all during the three August preseason games.

The Giants could further add to the depth portion of the offensive line as the regular season approaches, and I would expect them to. Now that teams have cut their rosters down to 53 guys (which needed to be done by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET), there is a number of free-agent offensive linemen the organization could target.

Dave Gettleman and his staff will need to move quickly though — other front offices will be looking to do the same.