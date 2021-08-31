Connecticut sports betting moves towards an early fall launch after the Regulation Review Committee approved emergency sports betting rules.

The committee voted 9 to 4 to approve the 82-page set of sports betting regulations in Connecticut, an important step in the process of allocating sports betting licenses to the three sportsbook operators that will take bets in the state.

The emergency rules will be effective for 180 days. Permanent rules will have to be approved by the Regulation Review Committee.

Significant Step For Connecticut Sports Betting

Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated the committee for its decision in a statement.

“The passage of the regulations for sports wagering and online gaming is a significant step forward for Connecticut and our partners in this new marketplace. In working collaboratively with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Connecticut has crafted nation-leading legislation, which will position our state as a leader in this space and will provide an elevated user experience for eligible residents. I want to the thank the members of the Regulation Review Committee for their thoughtful debate, commitment to this process, and passing these regulations today,” he said.

The emergency rules approval will allow the state to begin allocating sports betting licenses as soon as the Department of the Interior rules on the proposed Tribal gaming compacts. The Department has a deadline of Thursday, Sept. 9, to rule on the compacts.

If approved, sports betting licenses can be awarded. The Mashantucket Pequots partnered with DraftKings to operate their sports betting program at Foxwoods Casino and the Mohegan Tribe partnered with FanDuel to operate its sports betting program.

Connecticut Lottery Will Operate up to 15 Retail Sports Betting Locations

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive to run its program earlier this month. Rush Street Interactive will operate the Connecticut Lottery’s online sports betting skin and up to 15 retail sports betting locations, including venues in Hartford and Bridgeport.

One such retail location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers.

The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.

Bobby V’s restaurants in Stamford and Bradley will also receive sports betting kiosks.